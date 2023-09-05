Family of Dawnita Wilkerson hope to raise reward money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — On this year's Find Dawnita Day, her family's goal is to raise the reward money from $5,000 to $10,000 to get even the slightest bit of closure.
Nora Martin, the sister of Dawnita Wilkerson says, "In this day and time money speaks. Someone out there knows something and eventually we're going to hit that magic number where they're going to come forward."
In 2020, Dawnita Wilkerson was last seen on surveillance video at a local motel getting into a 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
By the next morning, Wilkerson's phone was shut off signaling to her family that something was wrong.
Through the exposure the family has gained for their missing family member, they've been able to grab attention from businesses all across the Tri-State with posters, flyers, and T-shirts.
Most recently, Wilkerson's daughters grabbed the attention from American rapper Toosii, who posted their shirt to his social media and showcased it to the crowd encouraging them to spread the word.
Now every year, with the help from the city, the family hosts Find Dawnita Day on September 15th, to raise awareness for Wilkerson as well as other missing people from the Tri-State.
"We're just a family that's not going to give up and our hard experience will also help others. We find comfort in that because we've got to something positive from this very negative situation," says Martin.
The event includes vendors and food trucks from the area with a portion of each of the businesses sales going towards the Find Dawnita Reward.
From the money raised at the event, the goal is to be able to increase the cash reward to $10,000.
Through these consistent effort, the family hopes to receive any more information in discovering what happened to Dawnita Wilkerson.
Martin says, "If you want to imagine what we're going through, I've said this before, take thirty seconds and think about you not knowing where your child is; you not knowing where your husband, your sister, your aunt. Just that feeling of not knowing, then you know what we're going through. That's the hardest part for anyone."
If you would like to contribute to trying to find answers for the family, you can donate at the Find Dawnita GoFundMe page or you can attend the Find Dawnita Day event at the Big-E Superstore on September 15th.