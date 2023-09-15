Family of Dawnita Wilkerson hosts 2nd annual Find Dawnita Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —On this Find Dawnita Day, the family is attempting to double the reward offered for information that leads to finding her.
The city of Evansville has proclaimed September 15th, Find Dawnita Day, after the mother's sudden disappearance three years ago.
Wilkerson's family hosts the event to help raise money for the Find Dawnita Fund.
Their goal is to double the reward money, offering $10,000 to anyone who may know where the beloved mother may be.
Wyolene Martin, Wilkerson's aunt, says, "We thank all the people that come out and help us. We thank all the people that come and spend money and make the donations. We thank them all."
Vendors and food trucks across the area gathered at the 2nd annual event to not only sell merchandise, but show their support.
Many vendors are offering 10% of the profits made to the reward fund.
Wilkerson's family says they aren't stopping what they've created, in order to bring awareness and support to other families in the same situation.
"Like every loved one is special and she's special to our hearts. We will continue to, not celebrate this day, but bring awareness to everyone that has someone missing," says Martin.
You can donate here to the Find Dawnita GoFundMe.