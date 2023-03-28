Family of Donald Westfall Jr. set aside a memorial following the discovery of his remains

The remains of 40-year-old Donald Westfall Jr. were found Saturday night along US-231 in Chrisney, IN after two hunters spotted his body.
Donald's cousin Cassi Meyers and long time friend Teresa Middleton spent the past 5 years speaking out about his case, all while searching for his whereabouts after he was last seen on June 26th 2018 in Booneville, IN.
Once they got the call from the Indiana State Police Saturday night that search came to a halt.
"I think my first words were we did it," said Meyers. "this is what we set out for for the last 5 years. We didn't know where he would be found, we didn't know if he would be found.
"I just believe it's God sent, I do," said Middleton.
The location where he was found, unexpected as it's just 5 minutes up the road from their homes.
"We searched and searched and searched this area multiple times and her husband and my fiancé were actually within feet of him and had no idea." said Middleton.
Although he wasn't found alive like they were hoping, they're thankful for the clarity they were able to gain.
With the news of his mother passing just a year before this discovery they're staying strong for each other and his children while continuing to keep his name alive.
"He was the hype of any situation going on," said Meyers. "He was the laughter in the dark room always."
Both the Spencer County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police are investigating his cause of death.
At this time that information has not been released.
In the meantime family members of Westfall have set up a memorial along US-231 where his body was found, in honor of him.
"Once the cause of death is determined that's when the closure comes into play and that's where we will finally be able to lay our head's at night an rest a little comfortably knowing exactly what happened to him." said Meyers.