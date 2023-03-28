 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.5
feet on Wednesday. It will then fall below flood stage on
Saturday.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Family of Donald Westfall Jr. set aside a memorial following the discovery of his remains

  • Updated
  • 0

The remains of 40-year-old Donald Westfall Jr. were found Saturday night along US-231 in Chrisney, IN after two hunters spotted his body.

The remains of 40-year-old Donald Westfall Jr. were found Saturday night along US-231 in Chrisney, IN after two hunters spotted his body.

Donald's cousin Cassi Meyers and long time friend Teresa Middleton spent the past 5 years speaking out about his case, all while searching for his whereabouts after he was last seen on June 26th 2018 in Booneville, IN. 

Once they got the call from the Indiana State Police Saturday night that search came to a halt.

"I think my first words were we did it," said Meyers. "this is what we set out for for the last 5 years. We didn't know where he would be found, we didn't know if he would be found.

"I just believe it's God sent, I do," said Middleton. 

The location where he was found, unexpected as it's just 5 minutes up the road from their homes. 

"We searched and searched and searched this area multiple times and her husband and my fiancé were actually within feet of him and had no idea." said Middleton. 

Although he wasn't found alive like they were hoping, they're thankful for the clarity they were able to gain.

With the news of his mother passing just a year before this discovery they're staying strong for each other and his children while continuing to keep his name alive.

"He was the hype of any situation going on," said Meyers. "He was the laughter in the dark room always."

Both the Spencer County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police are investigating his cause of death.

At this time that information has not been released.

In the meantime family members of Westfall have set up a memorial along US-231 where his body was found, in honor of him. 

"Once the cause of death is determined that's when the closure comes into play and that's where we will finally be able to lay our head's at night an rest a little comfortably knowing exactly what happened to him." said Meyers. 

Donald Westfall's memorial

