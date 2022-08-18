Family of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr filled with emotion after break in murder case

An emotional day for the family and friends of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, as an arrest has been made in connection to his murder in 2019.
"Happy that you know things are finally getting done, things are finally coming to somewhat of closure," said Lindsey Griffin, Robert Doerr's daughter. "we still have a long way to go."
Thursday, Robert Doerr's sisters, daughter and former coworker gathered to speak on the news.
Finding out about the murder charges towards Elizabeth Fox Doerr and Larry Richmond Senior before anyone else.
"They brought us 3 into a room and wanted us to know before they did it." said Griffin. "so we weren't blind sighted."
Although comforting knowing an arrest has been made, the pain of reliving that moment is hard to bare.
"There's a lot of emotion that goes into it. Bringing that night back into your life. Reliving it all in the one moment and then things just finally come to a T. I mean it's not over," said Griffin.
Thursday, EPD released a lengthy affidavit detailing the evidence detectives found and the timeline before and after Doerr was murdered.
"There were some things in there I didn't know," said Tracy Macgregor, Robert Doerr's sister.
Including letters written by Doerr to Elizabeth alluding to an alleged affair between Elizabeth and her brother in law Larry Richmond senior. And the connection between Richmond and the type of gun used to murder Doerr.
"Just from what I've been reading now, very detailed," said Macgregor. "I know they wanted to make a rock solid case. They didn't want anything to slip through the cracks."
For that, this family says they are thankful for the extensive hours and years set forth to investigate this case.
"Our fear was that this was going to be a cold case when they were so confident they knew who and what and when and so once it's all done, it'll just be now we can get on and let evil rest." said Macgregor.
As they wait for the trial to begin they want Robert's legacy to continue to live on.
"He was a great guy. He was a hero. I always looked up to him, always wanted to be a firefighter and he always told me no," said Griffin. "I love him."