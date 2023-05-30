Family of Mariah Strother seek justice on 3 year anniversary of her death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) -- Mariah Strother's life's was unexpectedly cut short after she along with one another, 20-year-old Keijuan Baker, were shot and killed while walking out of the Conoco gas station the morning of May 30, 2020.
Since, no arrests have been made and Strother's family continues to seek justice for what they say is a senseless act of violence.
"I did 20 years raising my daughter just for her to come to this gas station and lose her life," said Mariah's father Kareem Strother. "It doesn't make no sense."
Strother's friends and loved ones gathered together at the Conoco gas station where she was killed on Tuesday to release 300 balloons, in remembrance of her.
"She was great, her personality to me was wonderful. She has a laugh like no other she was beautiful," said Strother.
44news reached out to the Evansville Police Department for an update on any arrests regarding the investigation into Mariah and Keijuan's murders, at this story aired 44News had not heard back from them.
The Strother family say's a $25,000 reward still stands for anyone with information regarding the suspects responsible for Mariah's death.
"Theres people out here that know stuff. But how long will you let that sit on your conscious. This thing with people not wanting to help in the community, we gotta get better because like I said if we don't get better gun violence will continue to rise and it will continue to run this city," said Strother.
In the meantime, Kareem say's he will continue to speak out against gun violence, asking the city and EPD to step up in their efforts to fight it.
When it comes to his daughter Mariah, her memory lives on within him.
"How much do you miss your daughter? In two words? Like crazy, I miss my daughter so bad." said Strother.