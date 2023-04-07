Family of missing woman still searching for answers one year later

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) -- Pamela Winchester is also known as mom to her daughter Rebecca Melson.
For one year Melson has not seen or talked to her mom after she suddenly vanished on March 23, 2022.
"It was just kind of shocking, there's just such a sense of loss that someone can go missing in today's day and age with all the cameras and technology," said Melson.
44News first reported this story in April 2022. Det. John Nevels with the Henderson Police Department informed 44News that Winchester was last seen on surveillance video at the Circle K gas station on US-41 in Henderson, KY around 6:07 a.m.
According to statements from Winchester's husband, Dennis Winchester, Pamela was on a road trip back home to a town just north of French Lick, IN.
Winchester left Elizabethtown, Illinois around 3: 40 a.m. and she stopped at the Circle K around 6 a.m. as she began experiencing problems with her vision. She called her husband around that time to let him know and unfortunately that was the last time he spoke to her.
"Only thing I can say is I'm sorry I wasn't there when you needed me the most," said Dennis Winchester.
After reaching back out to Dennis one year later he was too upset to speak with us about his wife's disappearance but his daughter Rebecca said they're doing what they can to keep a spotlight on her mother's case.
"The world's a big place, we don't really know what else to do." said Melson.
With one year passed, there's still little information known regarding Pamela's whereabouts.
According to Det. Nevels this is still an open case and they're working diligently to gather new information and they're asking for the public's help.
Pamela Winchester was 61 years old at the time of her disappearance, she is 5'1, weighs 130 pounds and has shoulder length brown and gray hair.
Anyone with tips or information is encouraged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.
Pamela's family is asking the public to keep her in mind.