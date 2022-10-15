Family of Sgt. Brock Babb presented with Honor Flag

The family of Marine Sgt. Brock Babb was presented with an Honor Flag at Amvets Post #84 on Saturday.
Brock Babb was already a Desert Storm veteran when he re-enlisted at nearly forty years old to help mentor younger Marines in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks.
"He was 40 years old - and he felt a duty to help these fallen Marines who were 18, 19, early 20s, he felt it was his responsibility and his duty to go back and help these Marines and teach them things he already learned," explained brother B. Jay Babb.
Babb was deployed to Fallujah, Iraq where he lost his life serving his country on October 15, 2006. Sixteen years later, his legacy of courage and selflessness lives on.
"Sixteen years to the day, and him being honored like this is amazing. We cannot thank Amvets and the Honor and Remember group enough for remembering what he stood for, and his memory," Babb continued.
The Babb family was presented with the "Honor and Remember" flag emblazoned with Brock's name and rank in a special ceremony.
"At the end of the day, we just want to remember him. We do not want to forget him. The family won't, but we want America to not forget him either," said Don Finnegan of Honor and Remember Indiana.
This was the 301st such Honor Flag presented by Honor and Remember Indiana, who has made it their mission to respect and preserve the memory of Sgt. Babb, as well as all the other brave men and woman who have paid the ultimate price for our country.
Organizers say to contact Honor and Remember if you have a family member whose sacrifices you wish to be recognized.