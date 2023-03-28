Family of two recent shooting victims plans to host a pair of blood drives

The family of two brothers killed in a deadly shooting last month, plans to give back to those who gave so much.
In February Austin Ousley and a juvenile broke into a Vanderburgh County farmhouse owned by Chad and Shawn Wildt.
When confronted by the brothers, Ousely shot at the two, killing Shawn.
The Wiltd family says, 16 bags of blood were needed for Chad Wildt while he was in an area hospital.
The Wildt family wants to host a blood drive after donations saved Chad's life.
The first blood drive will be April 4th from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
A second blood drive is set for July 12.