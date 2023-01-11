Family of victim killed in a fatal hit and run incident speaks out following arrest in case

25- year- old Faith Foreman was arrested in connection to the death of Jacob "Jake" Simpson on Monday.
Foreman was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and failing to render aid.
"I'm glad that an arrest has been made," said Jade Marksberry, the former girlfriend and mother of Jacob's daughter. "but if you ask me it's not the right arrest, the charge is not correct. Justice has not been served in my mind and a lot of people agree with me."
Marksberry said the past 6 months without him has been tough. Not only for her but their daughter and his other family members.
"There's denial, there's still shock," said Marksberry.
Marksberry said the news of an arrest in connection to his death is a long time coming.
But she feels the charges don't match the crime.
"It should be murder, because there's more that happened that day than what she's leading on," said Marksberry.
According to Marksberry, previous incident's led up to Jacob being struck by a car resulting in him passing away from blunt force trauma.
Which is why she's speaking out in hopes that further investigation is conducted and the case is taken to trial.
"It could have been avoided, the whole situation could've went a whole different direction and she just, she did what she did and she left him there to die and he did and she went on as if nothing ever happened," said Marksberry.
The incident happened at the intersection of Sutton Lane and W Second St.
Officers found Jacob's body partially in the road with injuries that were cause by being struck by a car. He was later pronounced dead.
The area which the incident happened, triggering for Marksberry.
"I try to avoid that side of town," said Marksberry. "it's just cold chills down your spine."
Every time she passes through, she's reminded of the heartache but also the good memories of the one she grew to love.
"I was with that man for years and years and years. You know and I knew him inside and out so he had a very big heart, he was very caring and he never thought twice if you asked for help or if you needed help," said Marksberry.
As well as the possibilities of what could have been.
"My child has to grow up without a father now. And this is not just a one and done thing she's going to grow up and she's going to miss daddy daughter dances. She's going to miss being walked down the aisle, she's going to miss going to college. She's going to miss all of that and including him. He deserves to be here for that. But she took it away." said Marksberry.