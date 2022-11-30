Family recounts terrifying moment their house was shot at by neighbor

Weather Alert

...Strong Gusty Winds Will Continue Overnight... Gusty winds will continue overnight in the wake of a strong cold frontal passage. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph at times. The winds may blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Lingering thunderstorms may also produce gusty winds of 35 to 45 mph as they move across western Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Most of the thunderstorm activity should be east of the forecast area by 130 to 200 AM.