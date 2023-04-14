Family remembers Jennifer James ahead of trial

The family of a Tell City woman who died from injuries sustained in a car accident is fighting to keep her memory alive as trial for the man responsible for her death is drawing near.
Jennifer James was a 39-year-old single mother from Tell City whose short life has made a long-lasting impact on those who knew and loved her. It’s an impact that her family is dedicated to carrying on.
“Jen was a very outgoing, bubbly person. The people that knew Jen, loved Jen,” says Beth James, Jen’s older sister.
On November 26, 2022, Jen and her mom were in a car accident that forever changed the course of both of their lives. Jen’s mom was badly hurt, still undergoing surgeries to this day. Jen suffered serious injuries that left her unable to walk.
“She struggled hard and she fought hard,” Beth says.
For weeks, Jen fought back.
She passed away in January of 2023.
“We all just miss her. There are certain times that are worse than others, but every day can be hard,” Beth tells 44News.
As the trial for the man facing charges in Jen’s accident inches closer, Jen’s family hopes for justice and closure.
“There’s definitely a gaping hole and justice will not fill it. But, it’s warranted and it’s deserved,” Beth tells 44News.