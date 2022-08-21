Family searches for answers after deadly hit and run in Owensboro

A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit and run last week that killed an Owensboro man.
This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road.
The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson losing his life is being investigated by police as a probable hit and run, but the family believes that there could be more to the story.
"All we really want is answers, and we do want to know possibly if anyone had seen it," said Simpson's sister Briana Gray.
As they try to come to grips with what happened, family friend Jade Marksberry remembers Jacob as a loving father and generous man who would always go out of his way to put a smile on someone's face.
"He was just the life of the party anywhere and everywhere he went. He would do anything to keep a smile on someone's face to, ya know, if they were down, he would give you the shirt off his back," said Marksberry.
Acknowledging that the incident happened in the early afternoon on a busy street, the family is convinced that there are likely more witnesses to what happened to Jacob.They are looking for anyone that was in the area this past Monday around 5pm to come forward if they know anything that might help shed light on horrible tragedy.
"If you saw something at all in any manner, you know, even if you saw it from a distance, that is what we need right now," Marksberry added.
The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses.