Family searching for missing woman Andi Wagner

24-year-old Andi Wagner of Evansville was last seen and heard from by family and friends on Aug. 6 around 8:30 p.m.
Wagner was reported missing by her family Aug. 12.
"I put it on the Indiana Missing People page, just shared it on our pages." said Andi's mother, Elaine Garcia.
Garcia lives in Texas, although miles away, she said she would frequently keep in contact with Andi and her other family members in Evansville, IN.
Garcia said she recalls a conversation with Andi stating that she wanted to leave Evansville.
"I told her that I was coming for her sister's birthday and she could go with me but then she disappeared," said Garcia.
According to her family, her sudden disappearance is out of the norm. They say it's unusual for Andi to go days with little to no contact which is why they're speaking out and asking the community to help find her.
"Keep your eyes open if you can, If you see somebody that looks remotely like Andi please call the tip line if you can," said Garcia. "We just need to know that our daughter's ok, our granddaughter is ok."
According to the flyer Andi is 5 ft. 6 in. and 115 lbs. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange tank top and jeans.
She is often known to be in Oakland City and the Newburgh area.
Despite previous reports her family says she is not homeless.
"She had a home here with her grandparents or with her dad," said Garcia. "she always had a home to come to."
It's been 17 days since she was last seen or heard from and her family is doing all they can to get the word out about it.
All while asking the community for prayers that Andi returns home safely.
"I have to go back to Texas and if I have to go back to Texas without knowing if she's ok or if she's not found, it's going to be hard," said Garcia. "You know going back to work , going back to Texas not knowing."
If anyone has information regarding Andi's where about's you are encouraged to call 812-483-3129 (Wagner family contact) or the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.