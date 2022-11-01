 Skip to main content
Famous Santa Claus Postmark Selected for 2022

Megan DiVenti

The Santa Claus, Indiana Post Office selected the special 2022 picture postmark for the upcoming holiday season. 

On Thursday, December 1st, the post office will begin offering the picture postmark to cancel the postage stamps on holiday mail again this year. 

The famous small-town post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name and receives over 400,000 pieces of mail in December. 

This is compared to only 13,000 pieces of mail per month the rest of the year. 

This special picture postmark has been offered every Christmas since 1983. 

Each year, the postmark is designed by a local high school art student as part of the annual contest. 

Organizers say this year's artist is Macey Bolin, of Santa Claus. Bolin is a freshman at the University of Southern Indiana. 

For more information about the Santa Claus Christmas Celebration holiday packages, call (888)-444-9252. 

