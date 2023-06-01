Farm Boy Food Mart is looking for a local artist to paint a long-lasting mural

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — After a face lift of a fresh coat of blue paint to spruce up their long-lived building, Farm Boy Food Mart couldn’t help but notice the bright blank canvas now on the side of their building.
So their mission now is to look for a local artist to paint a mural to cover the blank side of the building, a mural that will be a long-lasting staple in the Evansville Community.
44News spoke with Co-Owner & President, Alan Clark, on his ideas and wants for the Farm Boy Food Mart mural, “We wanna just honor that historical legacy, maybe bringing some frog follies artwork. The Fall Festival is a big part of what’s happened here over the years. Anything to just kind of tie in the community and what’s happened here at this footprint over the decades.”
Serving Evansville since 1994, Farm Boy Food Mart is a local grocery store. They sell anything from food service products to cleaning products at wholesale price without a membership.
This is just the first step in revitalizing the space, they plan to add a lot more to liven up the building.
44News spoke with Marketing Manager, Allyson Woods, on the new projects to come, “We’ll be getting new carts, we’ll be getting a new POS system so people won’t get those long big receipts any more. We plan to re-blacktop the parking lot and put in some parking line so just make it look really nice.”
With Farm Boy Food Mart being a part of history in Evansville, they want to give back to the community by giving them something beautiful to look at that feels like home.
Applicants must include examples of their work if they are interested in the project. If you are interested in applying you can email Allyson at awoods@crsonesource.com for inquiries.