Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY
TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead

Crash investigation
Brian Miller

A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.

The collision occurred at Highway 60 and Hawes Boulevard. The impact caused the victim's Ford Mustang to careen down an embankment.

First responders had to extricate the victim from his car. The other vehicle involved was a pick-up truck driven by a 50-year-old man from Utica, Kentucky.

Troopers say neither of the divers was wearing a seat belt. It did not appear that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to investigators.

The victim is a 19-year-old man from Falls of Rough, Kentucky.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.

