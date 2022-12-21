Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead

A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
The collision occurred at Highway 60 and Hawes Boulevard. The impact caused the victim's Ford Mustang to careen down an embankment.
First responders had to extricate the victim from his car. The other vehicle involved was a pick-up truck driven by a 50-year-old man from Utica, Kentucky.
Troopers say neither of the divers was wearing a seat belt. It did not appear that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to investigators.
The victim is a 19-year-old man from Falls of Rough, Kentucky.
The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.