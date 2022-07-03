Evansville dad accused of driving impaired with 3-year-old daughter

An Evansville man was arrested after driving impaired with his 3-year-old daughter in the car, according to police.
Evansville Police say 25-year-old Joshua Henry Hernandez was involved in a crash while trying to pull into the McDonald's parking lot in order to get out of traffic.
When police spoke with Hernandez, they say he showed signs of impairment.
Police say they told Hernandez to quickly move his vehicle out of the way of traffic. Upon doing so, Hernandez almost backed into another car, according to police.
According to EPD, Hernandez drove off instead of pulling off to the side of the road and officers had to activate their emergency lights in attempt to stop the vehicle. Once they were able to stop him, police say that saw that Hernandez had his 3-year-old daughter in the back seat.
The officers had Hernandez perform several sobriety tests, and they say he failed all of them.
Officers placed Hernandez in handcuffs and transported him to Deaconess Midtown. After submitting to a blood test, Hernandez was charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment.
Hernandez was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of DUI and neglect.