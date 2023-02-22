Father of murdered Madisonville man tells 44News his son's story; forum to be held on gun violence

44News spoke to Pastor Terrence Minor, whose son Terrence Minor Jr, was shot to death on Sunday. The shooting happened at Cross Creak apartments on Sunday afternoon, shortly after 3 pm.
Madisonville Police say that 21-year-old Raleigh Lamar is the man who pulled the trigger, and that he faces charges for murder and possession of a handgun by convicted felon.
Pastor Minor said that his son was just trying to drop off some baby supplies and have a conversation with his child's mother, when he was shot in the chest by Raleigh Lamar just moments later.
"She should’ve told my son that there's a boy the house, and that he's got a gun, and to not come in here" said Pastor Minor.
"It was a beautiful weekend." Pastor Minor started to say. "My son he came to the church, gliding like he was on a cloud going up the steps. I got a call from someone who told me you could see the glow on his face at church that day. And then you talk to him at 2:58, and then he’s dead at 3:10."
He said his son was a good person who would give you the shirt off of his back, and that he was working on becoming a better individual.
"He was my ace boom bah…and he was coming. He had his faults, but the last four or five months, he was coming... You could see the turn in his life, you could see a difference in the relationships he was having with people."
Pastor Minor wants it to be known that Madisonville is not a bad place to live, but that senseless tragedies like this can destroy the community.
He said that all of the families involved with this tragedy are struggling. "It's my job to pray for his family, her family, and my family."
44News spoke to Bill McReynolds, President of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County, who told us that "even one death to gun violence is one thousand too many."
There will be a public forum held at Rosenwald-Smith Center gymnasium on Thursday February 23rd at 6 p.m, to discuss the senseless tragedy of Terrence Minor Jr, and to come up with ways to end gun violence in the community.
"When senseless things like what happened over the weekend happen , no one is ever prepared for it, and we have to ask ourselves 'are we doing everything in our power to make a better day in Hopkins County?"
A candlelight vigil will be held for Terrence Minor Jr. in Earlington, at 5 pm.
You can click here for more information about funeral arrangements.