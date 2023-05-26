FBI adds man with ties to Kentucky and Indiana to "Ten Most Wanted" list

A man with family connections in Kentucky and Indiana has been added onto a nationwide list.
Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that Donald Eugene Fields II has been added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list for alleged involvement in child sex trafficking.
Authorities have continued to search for Fields since December of 2022 for an incident that took place involving a child in Missouri.
Fields has relatives that live in Indiana and Kentucky and also known to travel to Florida. He is also known to visit casinos.
FBI also increased a reward for information that leads to his arrest up to $250,000.
Anyone with information on Fields is asked to call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov