FDA approves boosters ahead of the holiday season

With the holidays just around the corner, it's never too early to make sure you and your loved ones are safe. Covid boosters as well as flu shots will ensure you and your family can enjoy the holidays together.
The FDA approved bivalent Covid-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer for single dose for kids as young as 5. These boosters will help fight against the original and omicron variant.
"It's important to get your booster shots well ahead of the actual holidays," says Jason Collins, Director of Pharmacy and Owensboro Health Executive. "It takes time once you've received your immunization for it to build immunity in your system."
With the seasons changing, the flu is also something many are worried about along with Covid. You can receive your flu shot and covid boosters at the same time or space them out if you want to.
"The recommendation is getting one in each arm or if you choose you can spread it out," says Heidi Dunniway, Chief Medical Officer for the Southern Region at Ascension St. Vincent.
Around 11.5 million Americans have received their updated shots. To get your flu shots or Covid boosters, you can get them at your local hospital clinic or your local pharmacy.