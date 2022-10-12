 Skip to main content
.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical fire
danger Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078,
080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087,
087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089,
090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA...Fire weather
zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. IN WEST KENTUCKY...Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and 022.
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI...Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30
mph.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

FDA approves boosters ahead of the holiday season

  • Updated
  • 0
Updated Covid-19 booster shots expanded to children as young as 5

FDA authorizes updated Covid-19 booster shots for children as young as 5. A young child here receives the Covid-19 vaccine in Needham, Massachusetts on June 21.

 Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

With the holiday and virus season upon us, the FDA approves boosters for kids as young as 5.

With the holidays just around the corner, it's never too early to make sure you and your loved ones are safe. Covid boosters as well as flu shots will ensure you and your family can enjoy the holidays together.

The FDA approved bivalent Covid-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer for single dose for kids as young as 5. These boosters will help fight against the original and omicron variant. 

"It's important to get your booster shots well ahead of the actual holidays," says Jason Collins, Director of Pharmacy and Owensboro Health Executive. "It takes time once you've received your immunization for it to build immunity in your system."

With the seasons changing, the flu is also something many are worried about along with Covid. You can receive your flu shot and covid boosters at the same time or space them out if you want to. 

"The recommendation is getting one in each arm or if you choose you can spread it out," says Heidi Dunniway, Chief Medical Officer for the Southern Region at Ascension St. Vincent. 

Around 11.5 million Americans have received their updated shots. To get your flu shots or Covid boosters, you can get them at your local hospital clinic or your local pharmacy.

