FDA approves boosters ahead of the holiday season

Weather Alert

.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical fire danger Thursday. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA...Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. IN WEST KENTUCKY...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and 022. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI...Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114. * WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...around 20 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&