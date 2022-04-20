FDA: zucchini sold at Walmart recalled over possible salmonella contamination

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says zucchini that was sold at Walmart stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and other states, is being recalled due to a potential salmonella contamination.
An announcement from the FDA says the product being recalled is the two-count packages of Organic Marketside brand zucchini, with case lot number 38706503 and UPC code 6-81131-22105-4.
The Organic Marketside Zucchini were distributed through select Walmart retail stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin, according to the FDA.
The FDA says no illnesses have been reported to date, and that the recall was issued after a single lot of zucchini tested positive for salmonella as the result of a routine FDA sampling.
If you purchased any Organic Marketside Zucchini, the FDA says you should destroy and dispose of the product. Consumers with questions can call World Variety Produce, Inc. at 1-800-588-0151, Monday - Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The FDA says that healthy individuals infected with salmonella often experience symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Others with weakened immune systems could suffer serious, sometimes fatal infections.
