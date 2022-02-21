Federal, Local Authorities Search for Evidence in Evansville Lake

A joint investigation involving federal authorities is underway in Evansville, Indiana.
Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Evansville Police Department were seen searching a lake near the Grandview Tower Apartments on Monday.
Our 44News crew at the scene was told that divers had been searching the water since around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Few details are available right now, but the FBI tells us they were searching the lake for evidence related to a lengthy, joint investigation.
