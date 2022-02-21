Federal, Local Authorities Search for Evidence in Evansville Lake

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.
Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.
.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.
For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam,
Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday, February 20 the stage was 34.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.3
feet Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
&&