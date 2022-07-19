 Skip to main content
Federal waiver that made school meals free expires

  • Updated
El'Agance Shemwell

A federal waiver that made school lunches free for all students expired June 30th.

The program authorized by the USDA started during the pandemic in 2020, but congress did not extend the waiver, meaning some students will have to pay for meals this upcoming school year.

In Evansville, EVSC officials say 22 of their 40 schools participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). This means, free meals will be served to all of the students in those schools.

For the other 18 schools, students will have to pay unless their families meet federal eligibility guidelines to qualify for free meals.

Parents received word this week about the change, and if their school qualified as an CEP school.

Hopkins County Schools, Henderson County Schools, and Owensboro Public School officials say all of their students will still receive free lunch.

