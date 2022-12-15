Feed Evansville asking for donations after seeing largest turnout in years at food share

Hundreds of cars lined up looking for assistance on Thursday as Feed Evansville held its usual food giveaway to help those in need.
Now, the organization says they need help from the community to fight food insecurity.
Cars were lined up for blocks at the food share event. It was one of the longest lines organizers say they’ve seen in years.
With so many mouths to feed, they say it takes a lot of food, a lot of volunteers, and a lot of money.
“We are trying to do what we can. Trying to make sure resources are shared accordingly. I didn’t expect this today though,” Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughan tells 44News.
The line of cars waiting for a box wrapped all the way around Roberts Park, down Boeke, and under the overpass.
The event started at noon and two hours later, the food was gone, but the line was growing.
Vaughan made some calls and a local grocer was able to hook them up with some pallets of food; however, that cost nearly $8,000.
“Today, Feed Evansville was able to work with our business owners and resource some food. But now, we all need to pull together to make that resource transaction complete,” Vaughan says.
That’s where donations are needed.
“Even $5. If everyone made a $5 donation, we could feed everybody in this car line. We’re talking about 1,000 cars. 1,000 families,” Vaughan says.
To donate, visit FeedEvansville.com and you’ll find a link at the bottom of the page.
That’s also where you can find information to volunteer or get involved.