Feed Evansville continues to fight food insecurity going into the new year

No matter the time or location, people are rushing to grab a spot in line to get their hands on a Feed Evansville food box.
"With the holiday's just ending and some of the food programming was closed over the holiday's there's been a need," said Feed Evansville Chair, Lisa Vaughan.
The need for food trinkled into the new year.
"Today is just an example of that," said Vaughan.
From the time the food handout began until it wrapped up community members in need are filled the line to take advantage of the resource Monday evening.
"Times are really hard so to have someone be able to do this that's really nice to give people all around this town something to eat, it might not be a lot but it's something," said Evansville resident, Sydney Becraft.
Becraft and Carter Meyer are just 2 out of the many people that stood in line Monday to get their hands on a box.
They say food insecurity is an issue many in the community experience.
"I see tons of people, I'm hungry, my kids are hungry, we need food. They're everywhere," said Becraft. "we need blankets it's cold and I'm like I feel awful for these people because as much as I want to help, I cant help because I myself need help."
It's a fight, Feed Evansville continues to take on.
With the new year comes new ideas to fight food insecurity in the community and Vaughan said she already has a few ideas that's been in the works for some time now.
"A community kitchen is something that we've been talking about for years," said Vaughan.
In 2023, the organization plans to focused on funding and raising enough money to develop one. As it is a resource that can go a long way.
"To really try to conquer food insecurity you have to approach it in multiple different ways," said Vaughan. "building a community kitchen is just one component and a vital component of feeding food insecurity in our city."
it's a project many look forward to.
"It's something that's needed because so many people can't feed themselves. Yes you can pay all your bills but they doesn't mean you can go buy groceries for how ever many people you have to house," said Becraft.
As the year goes on and more funding is granted, they're optimistic about the future.