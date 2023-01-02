Feed Evansville continues to fight food insecurity going into the new year

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Indiana, including the following
counties, Vanderburgh and Warrick.

* WHEN...Until 245 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1046 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Melody Hill and
Kasson.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening
and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some
potentially significant, is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean,
Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight
through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is
possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western
Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Feed Evansville continues to fight food insecurity going into the new year

  • Updated
The need for food trinkled into the new year.

No matter the time or location, people are rushing to grab a spot in line to get their hands on a Feed Evansville food box.

"With the holiday's just ending and some of the food programming was closed over the holiday's there's been a need," said Feed Evansville Chair, Lisa Vaughan. 

"Today is just an example of that," said Vaughan. 

From the time the food handout began until it wrapped up community members in need are filled the line to take advantage of the resource Monday evening. 

"Times are really hard so to have someone be able to do this that's really nice to give people all around this town something to eat, it might not be a lot but it's something," said Evansville resident, Sydney Becraft. 

Becraft and Carter Meyer are just 2 out of the many people that stood in line Monday to get their hands on a box.

They say food insecurity is an issue many in the community experience.

"I see tons of people, I'm hungry, my kids are hungry, we need food. They're everywhere," said Becraft. "we need blankets it's cold and I'm like I feel awful for these people because as much as I want to help, I cant help because I myself need help."

 It's a fight, Feed Evansville continues to take on.

With the new year comes new ideas to fight food insecurity in the community and Vaughan said she already has a few ideas that's been in the works for some time now.

"A community kitchen is something that we've been talking about for years," said Vaughan.

In 2023, the organization plans to focused on funding and raising enough money to develop one. As it is a resource that can go a long way.

"To really try to conquer food insecurity you have to approach it in multiple different ways," said Vaughan. "building a community kitchen is just one component and a vital component of feeding food insecurity in our city."

it's a project many look forward to.

"It's something that's needed because so many people can't feed themselves. Yes you can pay all your bills but they doesn't mean you can go buy groceries for how ever many people you have to house," said Becraft. 

As the year goes on and more funding is granted, they're optimistic about the future.

Feed Evansville

