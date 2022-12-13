Feed Evansville distributing food this Thursday

Feed Evansville will be hosting a community food share Thursday, December 15th from 12-4p.m.
The giveaway will take place at Hartke Pool at 201 N. Boeke Road.
Organizers say this will be on a first come, first serve basis.
