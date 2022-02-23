Feed Evansville Holding Community Food Giveaway at Fulton Square Apartments

Community nonprofit organization Feed Evansville is holding a food distribution event on Wednesday.
According to an announcement shared on the Feed Evansville Facebook page, the organization will be at the Fulton Square Apartments for Wednesday's food share.
The community food share will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Wednesday.
Anyone attending is asked to not form a line, but instead to park and walk over to the Feed Evansville truck. Food boxes will be limited to one per car.
The Fulton Square Apartment complex is located on W. Dresden Street, which is just off of Fulton Avenue.