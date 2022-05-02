Feed Evansville holding food giveaway event on Tuesday

Local nonprofit organization Feed Evansville is putting on another event to help community members put food on their tables.
In partnership with Fifth Third Bank, Feed Evansville says it will be hosting its next community food giveaway event at Hartke Pool.
The event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, with food boxes containing meat, dairy, produce, and canned food items, available.
Anyone attending the event is asked to form a car line starting behind Swonder Ice Arena.
Each vehicle will receive one food box. We're told up to 500 vehicles can be served during the event.
Hartke Pool is located at 201 N Boeke Rd. in Evansville.