Feed Evansville planning to create a community kitchen

Feed Evansville’s mobile food truck has been delivering food for families who need it, but the group has a new plan to help even more families for a more permanent location.
Organizers say a community kitchen could expand the life of the food they receive from local farms and such, therefore helping them to further fight food insecurity in our area.
Feed Evansville says community kitchens are a great way to rescue food, to store food for later use, or to provide a safe and reliable space for other organizations to utilize.
Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughan says this area is fortunate enough to be surrounded by farmland that provides organizations like Feed Evansville with the opportunity to rescue food.
Vaughan says it's called “gleaning,” and it’s one of the reasons why this community kitchen could be very beneficial.
“Gleaning is basically when a farmer can’t sell his crop, or he has overgrown, or the crop has come in very abundant. So, they will donate to food banks, to pantries, to organizations like Feed Evansville to distribute,” Vaughan says.
Vaughan says last year they were able to get over a thousand pounds of apples from local farms, but without a place to put them, Vaughan says they can’t fully utilize the resource.
“We have to hurry up and give it out because it has a shelf life, right? But if we had this community kitchen, we could take those resources, give out what we can but then take the rest to the community kitchen,” Vaughan says.
Right now, they’re raising money and working to figure out the best possible location for the kitchen.
Feed Evansville is still hosting several mobile food share events. In fact, the next one is taking place on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. at Hartke Pool.