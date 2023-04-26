Feed Evansville puts on community food drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Community group Feed Evansville held a community food share Wednesday afternoon to help individuals in need of food assistance.
Feed Evansville works closely with food pantries and other groups such as Junior League of Evansville's Neighborhood Food Market and Tri-State Food Bank to address communities in what are deemed to be food deserts, which are neighborhoods that don't have groceries available in walking distance.
"According to the USDA, 40 % of Evansville neighborhoods are in food deserts," said Lisa Vaughan with Feed Evansville.
"We want to make sure community not only gets fed but gets fed healthy nutritional foods."
