Feed Evansville saves fruit hauled by wrecked semi thanks to outpour of community support

Community nonprofit organization Feed Evansville was able to successfully salvage some fruit on Friday.
The Evansville Police Department had originally sent out a "request for immediate help" on Friday morning on behalf of Feed Evansville, after a semi-truck hauling fruit was involved in a wreck.
The truck was towed to Hamrick's Towing, and EPD, sharing Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughan's request, called on the community to lend a hand in saving the fruits.
After a short while, the message shared by EPD was removed from social media.
The police department says the post was pulled due to the overwhelming amount of community members that turned up to help.
So many people showed up to help, that some even reported being told by tow yard officials that no one else could be let in.
Vaughan later sent out a "thank you" to everyone who came out to help with the efforts, which she dubbed the "save the fruit" project.