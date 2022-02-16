Feed Evansville Shares List of Resources for Community Members Facing Food Insecurity

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain last night and this morning are expected to
continue through the middle afternoon hours. This additional
rainfall will only worsen flooding conditions expected across the
area. If you live in a flood prone or low-lying area, you may need
to make plans to quickly move to higher ground. Several secondary
roads will likely see flooding, so travel is not recommended unless
it is an emergency.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson,
McLean and Union.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1122 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Vernon,
Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport, Sturgis, Melody Hill,
Breckinridge Center, Dale, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and
Owensville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwestern Indiana, southeastern Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 mph are likely
to occur east of the Mississippi River. Across southeast
Missouri, peak wind gusts should be closer to 40 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Feed Evansville Shares List of Resources for Community Members Facing Food Insecurity

  • Updated
  • 0
canned food

Community food share organization Feed Evansville is reminding local residents about food security resources available to them.

In an effort to inform community members on food stability resources that are available, Feed Evansville shared the following list of community food programs:

  • Bible Center Cathedral
    • 812-423-8000
    • 5000 First Ave 47710
    • 2nd Tues 1:00 - 3:00
  • Salvation Army
    • 812-422-4673
    • 1040 N Fulton Ave 47710
    • M, W, TH 1:00 - 3:00
  • St John's UMC
    • 812-425-0952
    • 1900 N Fulton 47710
    • 2nd & 4th Sat 9:00 - 11:00
  • St Matthews
    • 812-422-8023
    • 3007 First Ave 47710
    • M, T, TH 9:30-11:30, 12:00-2:00
    • Need Referral
    • CLOSED 12/23-1/3
  • Bethesda Ministries
    • 812-424-2747
    • 1820 Stringtown 47711
    • 6:00 - 8pm
  • Burning Bush Ministries
    • 812-456-6407
    • 28 E Delaware 47711
    • 3rd Sat 11:00-2:00
  • Grace Baptist Church
    • 812-425-2286
    • 1200 N Garvin 47711
    • M, TH 8:30 - 10:00
  • Howell General Baptist
    • 812-425-6492
    • 1520 Delmar 47711
    • 4th Tues 8:30 - 10:30
  • Keck Church
    • 812-423-9117
    • 2573 N Kentucky 47711
    • 3rd Tues 1:00 - 6:00
    • CLOSED-MOVING Appt only (call first)
  • Oakhill Baptist
    • 812-476-3450
    • 5122 N Fares 47711
    • 2nd,3rd Sat 10:00 - 12:00
  • Lutheran Comm. Food Pantry
    • 812-422-5414
    • 16 E Michigan 47711
    • 1st & 3rd Tues 9:30 - 11:30
  • St Vincent dePaul
    • 812-425-3485
    • 809 N Lafayette 47711
    • T, W, TH, F 8:30 -11:30, 1:30-3:30 Need Referral
  • Catalyst Church
    • 812-250-6636
    • 3232 W Claremont 47712
    • TH 4:00 - 6:00 Need Picture ID
  • Destiny of Faith
    • 812-434-0445
    • 3314 Forrest Ave 47712
    • 3rd Tues 11:00 - 2:00
    • Emergency hrs (call for appt)
  • Salem Sharing Basket
    • 812-985-2542
    • 11325 E Old Lower Mt Vernon 47712
    • Last Tues 4:00 - 6:00
  • Westside Food Pantry
    • 812-423-7636
    • 2201 W Illinois St 47712
    • M, T, W, F M W F 1:30 -3:30 Tues 6-8
    • Need Referral
  • Bethany Apostolic
    • 812-426-0643
    • 212 Mulberry St 47713
    • 1st & 3rd Mon 6:00-8:00
  • Center of Hope
    • 812-483-7858
    • 808 SE 3rd 47713
    • F 9:30 - 11:30
  • Metropolitan, SDA
    • 812-423-6580
    • 812 E Mulberry 47713
    • Sun 4:00 - 6:00
  • Sts Mary & John Pantry
    • 812-425-1577
    • 613 Cherry St 47713
    • M, T, W, TH M, T, Th 9-12 & 1-3, W 9-12
    • Serves 47713 only
  • St Paul's Episcopal
    • 812-746-6251
    • 314 SE Riverside 47713
    • T, TH T 9-11, TH 1-3
  • Patchwork Central
    • 812-424-2735
    • 100 Washington 47713
    • M, T, W, TH 9:30 - 11:45 Need Referral
  • Zion Baptist
    • 812-423-1963
    • 1800 S Governor 47713
    • M, TH 8:30 - 12:20 Need Referral
  • Nativity
    • 812-476-7186
    • 1167 S Green River Rd 47715
    • W, TH W & Th 9:30-11:30, W 5:30-7:30
    • Need Referral
  • St Mark's Food Pantry
    • 812-476-3018
    • 2300 Washington Ave 47714
    • M 4:30 - 6:00
  • World Harvest Ministries
    • 812-760-6901
    • 1111 S Green River Rd
    • 47714
    • Last Sat 9:00 - 11:00
    • CLOSED Appt only (call first)
  • Good Shepherd
    • 812-473-4673
    • 4330 N Burkhardt 47715
    • 6:00 - 8:00 Emergency M-Th 8-5 (call first)
  • The Gathering Church/Restore
    • 812-484-7339
    • 101 Walnut Street 47724
    • 4th Mon 10:00 - 4:00 (or call for appt )
    • Breakfast offered Sun 9:30-10:30
  • Seventh-Day Adventist
    • 812-422-9009
    • 434 13th Street Tell City 47586
    • T9:00 - 12:00
  • Widow's Barrel
    • 812-547-0834
    • 821 10th Street Tell City 47586
    • T, W T 9-2, W 12-5
  • Chandler Cumberland
    • 812-925-6175
    • 338 S State Street Chandler 47610
    • Tues Only 9:00 - 11:00 Warrick Co. Only Emergency M-F (call first)
  • Chandler UMC
    • 812-629-7056
    • 127 S State Street Chandler 47610
    • Weds Only 9:00 - 11:00
  • Manna Market
    • 812-897-4910
    • 4205 W State Rd 62 Boonville 47601
    • M,T M T 4-7 eff. 7/18/19-add 1st & 3rd TH 10-12
  • Hemenway Food Pantry
    • 812-897-3522
    • 124 E Sycamore St Boonville 47601
    • W,F 9:00 - 11:00

Feed Evansville also hosts its own community food share events and has been doing so since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can keep up with the organization's latest efforts on the Feed Evansville Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you