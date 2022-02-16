Feed Evansville Shares List of Resources for Community Members Facing Food Insecurity

Community food share organization Feed Evansville is reminding local residents about food security resources available to them.
In an effort to inform community members on food stability resources that are available, Feed Evansville shared the following list of community food programs:
- Bible Center Cathedral
- 812-423-8000
- 5000 First Ave 47710
- 2nd Tues 1:00 - 3:00
- Salvation Army
- 812-422-4673
- 1040 N Fulton Ave 47710
- M, W, TH 1:00 - 3:00
- St John's UMC
- 812-425-0952
- 1900 N Fulton 47710
- 2nd & 4th Sat 9:00 - 11:00
- St Matthews
- 812-422-8023
- 3007 First Ave 47710
- M, T, TH 9:30-11:30, 12:00-2:00
- Need Referral
- CLOSED 12/23-1/3
- Bethesda Ministries
- 812-424-2747
- 1820 Stringtown 47711
- 6:00 - 8pm
- Burning Bush Ministries
- 812-456-6407
- 28 E Delaware 47711
- 3rd Sat 11:00-2:00
- Grace Baptist Church
- 812-425-2286
- 1200 N Garvin 47711
- M, TH 8:30 - 10:00
- Howell General Baptist
- 812-425-6492
- 1520 Delmar 47711
- 4th Tues 8:30 - 10:30
- Keck Church
- 812-423-9117
- 2573 N Kentucky 47711
- 3rd Tues 1:00 - 6:00
- CLOSED-MOVING Appt only (call first)
- Oakhill Baptist
- 812-476-3450
- 5122 N Fares 47711
- 2nd,3rd Sat 10:00 - 12:00
- Lutheran Comm. Food Pantry
- 812-422-5414
- 16 E Michigan 47711
- 1st & 3rd Tues 9:30 - 11:30
- St Vincent dePaul
- 812-425-3485
- 809 N Lafayette 47711
- T, W, TH, F 8:30 -11:30, 1:30-3:30 Need Referral
- Catalyst Church
- 812-250-6636
- 3232 W Claremont 47712
- TH 4:00 - 6:00 Need Picture ID
- Destiny of Faith
- 812-434-0445
- 3314 Forrest Ave 47712
- 3rd Tues 11:00 - 2:00
- Emergency hrs (call for appt)
- Salem Sharing Basket
- 812-985-2542
- 11325 E Old Lower Mt Vernon 47712
- Last Tues 4:00 - 6:00
- Westside Food Pantry
- 812-423-7636
- 2201 W Illinois St 47712
- M, T, W, F M W F 1:30 -3:30 Tues 6-8
- Need Referral
- Bethany Apostolic
- 812-426-0643
- 212 Mulberry St 47713
- 1st & 3rd Mon 6:00-8:00
- Center of Hope
- 812-483-7858
- 808 SE 3rd 47713
- F 9:30 - 11:30
- Metropolitan, SDA
- 812-423-6580
- 812 E Mulberry 47713
- Sun 4:00 - 6:00
- Sts Mary & John Pantry
- 812-425-1577
- 613 Cherry St 47713
- M, T, W, TH M, T, Th 9-12 & 1-3, W 9-12
- Serves 47713 only
- St Paul's Episcopal
- 812-746-6251
- 314 SE Riverside 47713
- T, TH T 9-11, TH 1-3
- Patchwork Central
- 812-424-2735
- 100 Washington 47713
- M, T, W, TH 9:30 - 11:45 Need Referral
- Zion Baptist
- 812-423-1963
- 1800 S Governor 47713
- M, TH 8:30 - 12:20 Need Referral
- Nativity
- 812-476-7186
- 1167 S Green River Rd 47715
- W, TH W & Th 9:30-11:30, W 5:30-7:30
- Need Referral
- St Mark's Food Pantry
- 812-476-3018
- 2300 Washington Ave 47714
- M 4:30 - 6:00
- World Harvest Ministries
- 812-760-6901
- 1111 S Green River Rd
- 47714
- Last Sat 9:00 - 11:00
- CLOSED Appt only (call first)
- Good Shepherd
- 812-473-4673
- 4330 N Burkhardt 47715
- 6:00 - 8:00 Emergency M-Th 8-5 (call first)
- The Gathering Church/Restore
- 812-484-7339
- 101 Walnut Street 47724
- 4th Mon 10:00 - 4:00 (or call for appt )
- Breakfast offered Sun 9:30-10:30
- Seventh-Day Adventist
- 812-422-9009
- 434 13th Street Tell City 47586
- T9:00 - 12:00
- Widow's Barrel
- 812-547-0834
- 821 10th Street Tell City 47586
- T, W T 9-2, W 12-5
- Chandler Cumberland
- 812-925-6175
- 338 S State Street Chandler 47610
- Tues Only 9:00 - 11:00 Warrick Co. Only Emergency M-F (call first)
- Chandler UMC
- 812-629-7056
- 127 S State Street Chandler 47610
- Weds Only 9:00 - 11:00
- Manna Market
- 812-897-4910
- 4205 W State Rd 62 Boonville 47601
- M,T M T 4-7 eff. 7/18/19-add 1st & 3rd TH 10-12
- Hemenway Food Pantry
- 812-897-3522
- 124 E Sycamore St Boonville 47601
- W,F 9:00 - 11:00
Feed Evansville also hosts its own community food share events and has been doing so since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can keep up with the organization's latest efforts on the Feed Evansville Facebook page.