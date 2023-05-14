Felon faces multiple charges after he robbed a woman, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— An Evansville man faces multiple charges after police say he robbed a woman early this morning.
Authorities say officers were dispatched to a holdup on Sugar Mill Drive around 2:19 a.m. today.
According to the affidavit, a woman reported that an unknown man showed her a firearm and demanded she give him her money.
Authorities say they found the suspect, Mitch Mitchell, walking out of an apartment, and took him into custody.
According to the affidavit, the victim said she was hanging out with her friend at Mitchell's apartment. She said she and her friend started arguing, and then an unknown man approached her with a black firearm and told her to give him all her money and leave. She said she gave him the $100 she had and ran from the apartment.
According to officers, the victim gave them an excellent description that matched Mitchell. When officers showed her a photo of Mitchell, she immediately identified him.
Authorities say Mitchell denied having a gun and told officers he is a felon and knows he can't have one.
Authorities say they found a brown box with a large bag of a crystal-like substance, a green container with a green leafy substance, three used glass pipes, and an unloaded black revolver. According to officers, there were also "Motion Picture" money denominations, an unused scale, a box of sandwich baggies, and multiple credit cards that did not belong to anyone in the home.
According to the affidavit, when officers asked Mitchell about the items, he said the cards, crystal substance, gun, and marijuana belonged to his roommate, who he said ran when he knew police were coming.
The affidavit shows that the clear crystal-like substance had a field weight of 42 grams and tested negative for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
The affidavit shows that the green leafy substance weighed 1.6 grams and tested positive for marijuana.
Mitchell was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, dealing a counterfeit substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.