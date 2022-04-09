Felon Wanted for Strangulation, Domestic Charges Taken into Custody in Darmstadt Saturday

A wanted felon was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in Darmstadt.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 44News that Timothy Kasinger, was wanted for intimidation, strangulation and domestic battery charges stemming from a warrant issued back in November.
Sheriff Wedding says they were finally able to locate Kasinger Saturday at a house on West-Boonville New Harmony Road in Darmstadt.
He said a K-9 assisted in helping take Kasinger into custody.
The U.S. Marshal's Service was also on scene.