Female business owners growing together

In Owensboro, a new shopping center has come together in Owensboro over the last year, and all eight businesses have one thing in common. They're all locally owned by Owensboro women.
Just off of Sweeney and 18th street, a shopping center has slowly started to grow over the last year.
Each store in the shopping center has something unique to offer like clothes for plus sized women at Samantha's Closet, frozen drinks at the Frozen Lounge, piercings and tattoos at Nine Circles Tattoos and Piercings, and crystals from Moonbow Apothecary, and at the front of each store is strong female business owner.
Lou Thompson & Samantha Raley - sole piercer - 9 circles tattoo & body piercing & owner of Samantha’s Closet
“It’s awesome," said Samatha Raley, owner of Samantha's Closet. "I love it. It’s like the best group of powerful, intelligent, and inspiring women that you could have, and they’ve all got your back. I mean, there’s nothing better than that as a business owner, especially in your first year.”
Each store has been open for less than a year, but even already, the store owners have come together to make this shopping center feel like home for themselves and their customers.
“Walking into each store, you can feel the vibe, and I think that’s most important," said Shanice Carbon, owner of the Frozen Lounge. "When you walk in, you feel comfortable. I feel like every place here feels like home.”
And to make sure everyone succeeds, each business makes sure to promote their neighbors.
“When some customers come in, and I see they have a crystal pendant on, I know they’d really like Moonbow, or if they’re talking about plus sized clothes, I’m like ‘conveniently, Samatha’s Closet is right next door.’ Or if they’re like ‘I’m really hungry or thirsty. I don’t know where to go get something to eat.’ And frozen lounge is popping down there. Go check it out," said Lou Thompson, sole piercer at Nine Circles Tattoo and Body Piercing.
And though everyone’s first year has been great, the owners say not each day is roses, and that’s why they’re so happy to have a group of women and friends that they can count on.
“We’re sharing in our celebrations, but we’re also sharing in our struggles," said Raley. "We’ll sit outside and talk about the things we’re having a hard time doing, and being able to brainstorm with each other is really helpful."
The businesses are all young, but all of the owners say they’re seeing growth.
“I feel like business is definitely picking up on my side," said Carbon. "Business is booming on her side, which definitely helps me, so I’m just grateful.”
And this Saturday, September 17, all of these female owned businesses will be coming together to have a shopping center wide sale where you’ll find great deals at all of these locally owned businesses.