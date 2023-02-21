Fentanyl investigation nabs suspected dealer, dozens of "M-30" pills in Henderson

The pills marked M-30 have become very familiar to law enforcement looking to crack down on the deadly drug fentanyl.
According to the Henderson County Joint Task Force, those pills commonly contain fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.
Now, there are fewer of the deadly pills available and the man accused of selling the pills is behind bars.
Anthony Hendricks is the latest alleged drug dealer to get arrested for selling the pills in Henderson.
The 48-year-old Hendricks is facing two felony charges; trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense--fentanyl, and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Offense--methamphetamine.
44News has learned the Henderson County Joint Task Force worked with the Kentucky State Police on the arrest.
Police say the arrest is part of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking investigation in Henderson.
Police say Hendricks was arrested after he was found with more than 30 counterfeit pills marked “M 30.”
He was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center Tuesday, February 21.
Hendricks did not have a bond set at the time of this article's posting.