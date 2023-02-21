Fentanyl investigation nabs suspected dealer, dozens of "M-30" pills in Henderson

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood
stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam will continue to rise, reaching a
crest of 41.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
are expected.

* WHERE...across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Fentanyl investigation nabs suspected dealer, dozens of "M-30" pills in Henderson

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson man arrested after fentanyl bust

Anthony Hendricks

Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center

 Brian Miller

The pills marked M-30 have become very familiar to law enforcement looking to crack down on the deadly drug fentanyl.

According to the Henderson County Joint Task Force, those pills commonly contain fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

Now, there are fewer of the deadly pills available and the man accused of selling the pills is behind bars.

Anthony Hendricks is the latest alleged drug dealer to get arrested for selling the pills in Henderson.

The 48-year-old Hendricks is facing two felony charges; trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense--fentanyl, and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Offense--methamphetamine.

44News has learned the Henderson County Joint Task Force worked with the Kentucky State Police on the arrest.

Police say the arrest is part of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking investigation in Henderson.

Police say Hendricks was arrested after he was found with more than 30 counterfeit pills marked “M 30.”

He was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center Tuesday, February 21. 

Hendricks did not have a bond set at the time of this article's posting.

