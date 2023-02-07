Fentanyl overdose deaths in Vanderburgh County defined by zip code

The fentanyl crisis in our community continues to claim lives.
For the first time, we’re getting a better understanding of where those overdoses are happening in our community.
Fentantyl overdoses can and are happening everywhere, in every neighborhood. Data 44News received from the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office gives us a breakdown of overdose deaths by zip code.
The county saw 76 overdose deaths in 2022. That’s a number that Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says is expected to rise, as there are still a handful of cases waiting to be finalized.
“About two-thirds of those are going to be fentanyl-related deaths,” Lockyear says.
Out of those 76 deaths, 32 were in the zip codes 47714 and 47711.
More specifically, 10 heroin-fentanyl overdose deaths took place in the 47714 area, 8 in 47715, and 6 in both 47710 and 47711.
“It’s just completely changed the entire community,” Lockyear tells 44News. “We see this evolution of everything migrating towards fentanyl, and it’s really taking a roll on our community.”