'Fiesta Evansville' returns to the River City

The 8th Annual Fiesta Evansville is planned for this Sunday at Wesselman Park.
The event starts at 11 am and runs through 5pm.
Fiesta Evansville is happening during Hispanic Heritage Month.
It will also be focused on celebrating all of our local International Diversity.
This year, the event will feature 14 Latin American Countries including: México, Argentina, Colombia, Perú, El Salvador, Guatemala, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Panamá and Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Cuba.
In addition to those dozen nations, Haiti and Ukraine are also participating.
According to organizers, Fiesta Evansville will be a feature continuous live musical performances on one central stage by international, national and local members of our Hispanic Community.
Among this year's performers are Mariachi Alegre and Banda Bembé! and many other entertainers.
The event will feature authentic foods from 18 Latin-American countries, and will also feature food booths featuring the cuisine of both Haiti and Ukraine.