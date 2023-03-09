Final goodbyes for fallen Vanderburgh County deputy

A mournful evening wrapped up with the American flag high in the sky as officers gave their final salute to the fallen deputy Asson Hacker.
From citizens to law enforcement, hundreds gathered to give an emotional goodbye.
The evening ended with a procession across Evansville one last time.
It was an incredibly heartbreaking and emotional day as the community and law enforcement from all across the Tri-State gathered to stand beside this deputy’s family.
The service to honor Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker was held at Christian Fellowship Church in Evansville.
Sharing memories, hugs and tears, Deputy Hacker’s brothers and sisters in law enforcement stood alongside those who knew and loved him outside of the badge.
The night ended with one final procession for Deputy Hacker.
The sheriff's office announced Deputy Hacker's passing earlier in March, and said that he had died at the age of 33 after falling ill while participating in training. He leaves behind a wife and sons.