Final report released on Evansville's COVID-19 crisis response fund

Evansville officials have released the final numbers for the city's COVID-19 crisis response fund, which launched in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since its launch in April 2020, the COVID-19 Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded $6.6 million in grant funds to 126 non-profit organizations serving Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.
The final report says that since its inception, the response fund impacted the lives of nearly 500,000 local individuals in need of critical services related to the pandemic.
As the pandemic continued, the fund also invited organizations that sought to implement "innovative, collaborative programs" to apply for up to $1 million through the "Restoration: Reimagine for the Future Request for Proposal." The final report says that six programs were awarded funds through this grant.
Of those six grantees, The Community Foundation Alliance was awarded $165,000 to expand the Paving Access to Hope and Success (PATHS) program.
The PATHS program helps individuals improve their long-term financial stability through three nonprofits: Dream Center, Memorial Community Development Corporation, and Potter’s Wheel. The Restoration grant enabled PATHS to hire and train four additional Family Service Coordinators who have aided participants in attaining stable housing (34%), obtaining driver’s licenses (11%), or improving their employment status (7%).
When reflecting on the success of the fund, Advisory Committee member and CEO of the Welborn Baptist Foundation Pat Creech commented, “We have much to be proud of as a region. Our goal was to develop an effective response to the pandemic that would help us move from immediate relief and restoration to ultimately end up in a better place than where we started. The generosity of our community, the dedication of volunteers serving on the Fund’s committees, and our many nonprofit organizations working on the front lines are evidence of a region that can pull together to tackle the toughest problems that come our way.”
