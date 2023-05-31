Finalists chosen for Owensboro "Nicest Lawn in the Neighborhood" competition

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance wants to hear from you!
Officials say their board has chosen the top finalists for their "Nicest Lawn in the Neighborhood" competition.
Now, it's up to the community to pick their favorite lawn.
Owensboro residents have until June 5th at 11:59 P.M. to make their choice.
To vote, officials say to simply "like" a photo of a lawn on their Facebook Page.
The finalist with the most "likes" will win a $500 gift card to Integrity Outdoor Living.