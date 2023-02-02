Fire crews battle early Thursday morning Evansville house fire

Evansville fire officials are releasing new information regarding an early morning house fire.
We're told that call came in just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning at a home on South Dexter Avenue.
Evansville Fire officials say a resident woke up to discover a fire in a bedroom. The resident was able to alert the other occupants in the home.
They were all able to escape without injuries.
EFD says they reported fire showing from the back of the home and discovered fire venting out of a bedroom window.
We're told the fire was quickly knocked out and contained to the bedroom where it started.
EFD says the fire did extend out of the window and into the attic.
Investigators determined this to be an accidental electrical fire caused by a short circuit in a damaged extension cord.
Fire officials say the two adults inside will be displaced for the time being.