Fire crews battle storage unit fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Fire Department says crews responded to a fire at a storage unit just after 9:00 Wednesday night.
According to 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out at the Storage Express complex on Tippecanoe Drive off South Green River Road.
Dispatch tells us no one was hurt.
Police were also on scene to secure the area.
Firefighters on scene tell 44News, the fire damaged at least two dozen units.
They were successful at keeping the fire form spreading to nearby businesses.
The cause is under investigation.