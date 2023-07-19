 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire crews battle storage unit fire in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Fire Department says crews responded to a fire at a storage unit just after 9:00 Wednesday night.

According to 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out at the Storage Express complex on Tippecanoe Drive off South Green River Road.

Dispatch tells us no one was hurt.

Police were also on scene to secure the area.

Firefighters on scene tell 44News, the fire damaged at least two dozen units.

They were successful at keeping the fire form spreading to nearby businesses.

The cause is under investigation.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device