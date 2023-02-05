Fire destroys Owensville funeral home

A fire in Owensville has displaced a prominent local business and destroyed a historic building. Around 1am on Sunday, firefighters from Owensville, Haubstadt, and Princeton were called to Holder Funeral Home on S Main Street in Owensville. The fire spread quickly in the over 100 year old building, damaging it beyond repair. While the loss of the building hurts the community, some are just glad there was no loss of life.
Barbara Dike, former owner of Holder Funeral Home, told 44News ”it’s just brick and mortar. There wasn’t anybody hurt or killed. None of the fire departments or the EMS or anybody was hurt, so we feel like, once again, we’ve been very blessed, and this community is a very strong and loving community.”
Demolition of the building began on Sunday morning. The funeral home is partnering with churches and the Owensville Ministerial Alliance to continue offering its services to the area.
Dike said ”it's pretty devastating and just a loss to this community. It was such a beautiful building that it was a landmark, if you will. It was a landmark, and it will be greatly missed."
Despite the destruction of the building, the owner plans to get the business back on its feet and reopen.