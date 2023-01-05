Fire erupts at Waupaca Foundry plant

An investigation into what caused a large fire at the Waupaca Foundry plant in Tell City last night remains on-going.
Around 6:30 in the evening, a large blaze erupted in one of the melting centers. Five regional fire departments arrived on scene and were able to return the building back to the company in three hours. Management for the Waupaca Factory tells 44News, they will continue to assess the situation before making additional safety changes to the factory.
"It did impact our melting centers. We have shutdown our other melting center out of abundance of caution while we do our assessment," says Gary Greubel, Human Resources Manager at Waupaca Foundry. "We hope our one center will be back up early next week."
Waupaca is the largest manufacturer in Perry County. Employees at the plant make parts for automotive, agricultural and construction customers. The fire will likely put orders in jeopardy.
"We are in contact with our customers," says Greubel. "We are still continuing to ship out the products we have made but like we said we hope to be back up in the next couple of days."
Greubel tells 44News that a similar incident happened back in 2010. Now the company will look into the issue and make the necessary changes to make sure this doesn't happen again.
"In 2010 we had a similar situation where it resulted in us shutting down the melting facility. With that action and the corrective action we put in place we made improvements. Obviously, with that being said, other things need to be put in place."