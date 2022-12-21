 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY
TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Fire Prevention ahead of winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0

It's a warning that's been given over and over again, but it's important to reiterate just how dangerous space heaters and candles can be.

Space heaters, candles and extension cords are items that many people have and use for their beneficial qualities. But they can be a hazard when used incorrectly or unattended.

At the start of every winter season, fire fighters all over the Tri-state take the time out to remind people about the importance of monitoring the use of space heaters, candles and kerosine heaters in a home.

"We think about the danger of the flame, possibly being tipped over or the wax falling, starting a fire," said Shawn Crabtree, a firefighter for Henderson Fire Department.

"When we have cold weather coming or any kind of change of weather especially when we've got rain and the potential of ice you know, it's always there. The chances are always there."

In a Facebook post from the Evansville Fire Department, it states how to safely use a kerosene heater. But officials are warning to avoid them all together.

"We really want to stay away from," said Crabtree. "They put out tremendous amount of odor. Very dangerous you never want to use those inside the home."

When it comes to the use of extension cords, Crabtree said avoid plugging multiple things into it.

"We say one cord, one outlet so plug that directly into the outlet don't overload the socket." said Crabtree.

Most importantly, remain aware, as the cold weather sweep's through the need to up the heat is warranted.

So be aware, keep candles and heaters at least 3 feet away from objects as it is flammable.

Always remember to unplug space heaters when they're no longer being used and blow out candles.

It can save not only your home but possibly your life.

Henderson Fire Department space heater safety tips

