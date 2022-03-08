 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Firearm and Fitness Training Facility Moving to Sunset Plaza

  • Updated
  • 0
Firearm and Fitness Training Facility Moving to Sunset Plaza
Claire Dugan

Lawman Tactical is expanding their mission of providing tactical training for law enforcement, military, and civilians. 

Tri-State leaders gathered Tuesday morning to launch a new development for Lawman Tactical.

They introduced the state-of-the-art Guntry Club facility.

The training facility is moving their operation from their Green River Rd location to the old Sunset Plaza off of US 41. Their hope is to expand their mission of providing tactical training for law enforcement, military, and civilians.

“Due to the increase in violence, not only in our community, but in the entire world, the request for training from civilians has drastically increased. So, we have decided to open a facility where we can provide professional training from local professionals (police officers) to give our civilians the skill set to protect themselves and their families,” says Bryan Bishop, Vice President of Lawman Tactical.

Bishops says it has been a lifelong dream of his to offer an environment where everyone can comfortably train, no matter their skill level or knowledge.

The Guntry Club will include a fitness facility, a coffee lab, survival courses, and critical training for professionals; amongst many other things.

Bishop says, “It will also give [law enforcement] one facility under one roof to do multiple different types of training. Everything from defensive tactics to our indoor range. We will have a virtual reality simulator. We can put officers through multiple scenarios and let them respond under that stress without being in that actual situation.”

The facility plans to open in fall of 2022.

