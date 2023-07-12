Firefighters are reducing their cancer risks with strict protocols

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — Firefighters across the nation risk their lives everyday, while knowing their work puts them at a higher risk for getting cancer.
James Howard, the Owensboro Fire Department chief, said in an Owensboro Commissioners session, " I think there's a general awareness that cancers a risk for those in the fire service, but if we can get down to the numbers and kind of look at the scope of the risk it might surprise people."
Officials say that firefighters across the nation are at a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer.
Constant exposures to foams, chemicals from a combustion, and even the exhausts from fire trucks are the root for the harmful effects on the body.
National fire councils recommend that firefighters shower within an hour after an exposure to a fire and wiping down equipment after use.
Leaders with the Ohio Township Fire Department hope they can one day offer firefighters two sets of gear to further reduce exposure.
Scott Foreman, the Ohio Township Fire Department chief, says, "It's an initiative that we really want to try here at Ohio Township. We're not there yet, but we have some spare sets of gears. Everybody doesn't have two sets, but we have two sets available for most of them to utilize while their primary set is clean. "
Fire stations like Ohio Township continue to implement strict protocol for first responders to prevent that risk as much as possible.