Firefighters battle three house fires on North Elliot Street on Saturday evening

Evansville firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of N. Elliot St. for three houses that were on fire on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say residents living next door to the home heard popping outside and saw flames.

Officials say crews found a heavy fire visible in the back of the home.

According to a press release, the fire spread to the exteriors of two other homes. The fire was under control in less than 30 minutes.

All occupants in the houses were able to get out with no injuries, officials say. Six people were displaced due to fire damage. 

There was heavy fire damage to the back corners of two houses and the back of the house that initially caught fire.

CenterPoint Energy was called to the scene to cut power to the affected properties.

One firefighter was checked by paramedics after an electrical shock while fighting the fire. He was later able to continue his work.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

